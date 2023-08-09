Shishir Gamang to return to Congress, meets Chellakumar in Delhi

New Delhi: Putting all speculations to the rest, Shishir Gamang, the son of Former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang, has decided to rejoin the Congress party. He met Odisha Congress in-charge A Chellakumar in New Delhi today and held a discussion with him in this regard.

While speaking to Kalinga TV, Shishir Gamang said that his family wants to return to the grand old party and he discussed about it with Chellakumar. He also confirmed that their discussion ended on a positive note.

Once upon a time, the Gamang family was considered as the backbone of the South part of Odisha. Giridhar Gamang contested the Lok Sabha elections in Korapout parliamentary constituency nine times between 1972 and 2004 in Congress ticket. He also went on to become the 13th Chief Minister of Odisha and was in the post from February 17, 1999 to December 6, 1999. However, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015.

Earlier this year, the Gamang family quit the saffron party and joined K. Chandrashekar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). However, now they want to make a comeback to the Congress party as the BRS is yet to decide whether it will fight the election in Odisha or not.