Shirdi Sai Temple Shuts Down Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Mumbai/Bhubaneswar: Shirdi Sai baba Temple in Maharashtra has been closed for devotees from today in the view of coronavirus outbreak.

The temple closed down at 3pm today until further notice.

Several prominent temples in Maharashtra, including Siddhivinayak, Mumbadevi shut its doors for devotees till further orders