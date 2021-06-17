Shifting of Bhubaneswar’s iconic warrior-horse statue creates row

Bhubaneswar: The iconic replica showcasing a warrior with the horse in the master-canteen area of Bhubaneswar will have a new location has caused a row.

As per decision by the State Government, the ancient stone work built by late eminent sculptor Padma Vibhushan Raghunath Mohapatra and installed at the Master Canteen Square, will be shifted to Raj Bhawan Square to make way for a Rs 80-crore Smart Janpath project.

The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) had proposed relocation of the sculpture for a multi-modal hub project at the Bhubaneswar Railway Station. The proposal was approved at a meeting chaired by Ranjan Das, the Director of Culture, on June 8.

The State Government has also clarified that due to widening of roads and construction of a multi-modal hub at the city railway station under the Smart City project, the iconic sculpture will lose its visibility,so it has been decided to relocate to showcase its beauty.

The Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray has threatened to stage a protest against shifting of the ancient sculpture from Master canteen to another place in the capital city of Odisha .

It is the replica of the famous sculpture of Konark Sun Temple

 

