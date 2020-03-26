SHG in Odisha’s Jatani Distributes Masks and Sanitizers to Policemen and Journalists

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Khurda: The Nari Shakti Sanghatan of Jatani has distributed free sanitizers and face masks to journalists and policemen.

They have distributed masks and sanitizers free of cost to raise the spirits of these people.

In-spite of the lock down due to the coronavirus pandemic and sweltering heat they have to remain outdoors and work endlessly.

The secretary Namita Pal and other members have distributed the masks.

This is truly a kind deed to help those who are working hard to support us in times of this dangerous pandemic.

