Sexual harassment allegation against govt doctor in Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda 0
sexual harassment by doctor in odisha

Nabarangpur: In a shocking revelation, a woman has brought sexual harassment allegation against a government doctor in Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Friday.

The woman has claimed that the dentist employed in the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) of Nabarangpur district is sexually harassing women.

The harassment is meted out  to the woman while treating them in the dentist’s chamber. the dentist has been identified as Sandeep Sadwal.

It is reported that, the woman has filed a written allegation against the doctor with the local police.

The police has allegedly started an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited in this matter.

