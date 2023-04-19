Sexual assault of woman in Bhubaneswar, complaint filed!

There have been allegations of sexual assault of woman in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha said reliable reports.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Bhubaneswar: There have been allegations of sexual assault of woman in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha said reliable reports. The man had initially borrowed Rs. 50,000/- and in the pretext of returning the money he used to sexually assault one woman.

A complaint has been filed in this regard with the Mancheswar police. Accordding to the allegations of the woman, she had developed a friendship with a businessman from Gadhakona area of Bhubaneswar. Later in the month of January she had given a loan of Rs.50,000/- to the said businessman.

She then alleged that on the pretext of returning money the businessman had visited her house atleast three times and sexually assaulted her.

After receiving a complaint in this regard, the Mancheswar police has sent the woman for a medical examination to Capital Hospital and initiated a probe in this matter.

