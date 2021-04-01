Sex Rackets Bused In Cuttack, Sambalpur; 6 Arrested, 5 Girls Rescued

Cuttack/Sambalpur: Odisha Police busted sex rackets in three different places in Odisha’s Cuttack City and Dhanupali police limits of Sambalpur district. Six people including a house owner were arrested while five girls were rescued.

According to reports, a team of Mangalabag Police in Cuttack City raided a house near Ranihat Chhak this evening and arrested two customers and the house owner from the spot. A woman was also rescued by the cops.

The arrested persons were forwarded to the court, said sources adding that the girl who was rescued was sent to a shelter home.

The sources further said similar flesh trading was busted from the same house some years ago.

In the second such case, sex rackets were busted from two houses under Dhanupali police limits in Sambalpur district.

A special team of Sambalpur district Police along with the Dhanupali Police conducted raids on the houses at Dhankauda and Putibandh areas and rescued two each girl from the locations. Police also arrested three youths from the spots and sealed the houses.

Cops are also interrogating the house owners, said sources.