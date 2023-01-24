Sex racket running under the guise of web channel busted in Cuttack, check

Cuttack: Commissionerate Police in Cuttack busted a sex racket running under the guise of a web channel and rescued five women from the spot today.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Badambadi Police conducted a raid in Surya Vihar area in Cuttack and busted the flesh trade, which was running in the name of TNS News (Tulasi Khetra News Services).

Apart from rescuing the sex workers, police also detained two customers and another woman, who is said to be the kingpin of the sex racket.

Police have started an investigation to find out more details about the racket, said sources adding that the owner of the house will be interrogated over the matter.