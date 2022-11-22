Sex racket busted in Rourkela of Odisha, 5 women rescued

Rourkela: In a big achievement, Police on Tuesday busted a sex racket in Rourkela, in Sundergarh district of Odisha and rescued as many as five women.

As per reports, Police got information from a solid source about running of a sex racket in a house in the ECR block of the Chhenda colony.

After getting information Police swung into action. A special squad of Police personnel accompanied by women cops, conducted raid at the said house and rescued as many as five women. A youth was also there along with the woman who has been detained.

Reportedly, out of the five women, two are from West Bengal. The other women are from the sector area of Rourkela.

It has been suspected that girls are being brought from other states to be engaged in flesh trade in this house.

Further investigation of the case is underway by Chhend Police.