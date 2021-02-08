Puri: A sex racket has been busted by the police in Puri district of Odisha. The police has busted the sex racket at a lodge near Balagandi Square of Puri.

According to police, since past few days there were reports of continuous illegal activities in the lodge.

The Kumbharapada police received reliable information on Sunday afternoon that several illegal activities have been taking place at the said guest house.

The police has rescued two sex workers from the lodge.

As many as four people including one youth and the care taker of the lodge along with the two women have been arrested, informed the police.