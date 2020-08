Dhenkanal: A sex racket was busted during Covid lockdown at Shasan area in Dhenkanal town area. Town police on Saturday detained three persons, for allegedly operating the racket.

According to sources, the Town police got a tip and conducted raid at a guest house and arrested three persons including a woman from Bengal.

Reportedly, the owner of the guest house, his son, and a woman were arrested from the spot while, others managed to escape.