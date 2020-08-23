Pic Credits: DNA

Sex Racket Busted In Cuttack, 2 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The Chauliaganj police raided a rented house in Bidyadharpur area after getting a tip-off from some of the local people.  The police found a woman in a compromising state.

The police arrested the man, rescued the woman and nabbed the house-owner. According to the police the customer was around 42-year-old, the tenant was around 48-year-old tenant and the rescued woman was around 24-year-old.

The locals were suspicious of operation of a sex racket in a rented house in Bidyadharpur area and informed the police.

On Saturday a raid was conducted, the police team found a young woman in a compromising state with a man added a police official.

You might also like
State

Odisha’s Rengali Dam Releases Season’s First Floodwater

State

Kidnappers Nabbed In Odisha, 4 Country Made Pistols Recovered

State

3 Members Of A Family Consume Poison In Odisha

State

Western Odisha Celebrates “Nuakhai” Amid COVID Pandemic

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7