Cuttack: The Chauliaganj police raided a rented house in Bidyadharpur area after getting a tip-off from some of the local people. The police found a woman in a compromising state.

The police arrested the man, rescued the woman and nabbed the house-owner. According to the police the customer was around 42-year-old, the tenant was around 48-year-old tenant and the rescued woman was around 24-year-old.

The locals were suspicious of operation of a sex racket in a rented house in Bidyadharpur area and informed the police.

On Saturday a raid was conducted, the police team found a young woman in a compromising state with a man added a police official.