Sex racket busted in Bolangir of Odisha, 3 arrested

Bolangir: In a success to the Patnagarh police, a sex racket has been busted in Bolangir district of Odisha on Friday, said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that, the sex racket has been busted at Kadopada in Patnagarh of Bolangir district.

The police reportedly got a tip off that a sex racked was being operated at Kadopada area. Further according to reports three including a woman from West Bengal and two local youths have been detained by the police.

Sex racket busted in Berhampur of Ganjam district in Odisha on September 13, four arrested said reliable reports.

According to reliable reports, a sex racket was busted in Berhampur yet again. This sex racket was busted during the raid of Nimkhandi police after getting a reliable tip off in this matter.

It is worth mentioning that as many as three pimps were also detained along with the house owner. Three young women were also detained along with them, said reliable reports on Wednesday.

According to latest reports, one of the detained young women is from Andhra Pradesh and two other young women are from the local area.

However, it is found that the arrested three brokers and all three of them are from Berhampur, said reports. The police are continuing investigation in this matter. Detailed reports are awaited in this regard.