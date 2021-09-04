Sex racket busted in Bhubaneswar: 2 youths held, 8 girls rescued from hotel in Bharatpur area

Bhubaneswar: Police busted another sex racket in the capital city of Odisha today. Police conducted raid at an OYO hotel in Bharatpur area in Bhubaneswar and nabbed 2 customers.

As per reports, after getting information about running of sex trade at an OYO hotel, police personnel from Bharatpur Police Station went to the hotel posing as customers and conducted raid on Saturday.

During the raid Police seized mobile phones, wine, cash and objectionable materials from the spot. Police picked up 2 youths and rescued 8 girls from the spot. The girls are said to be from West Bengal.

Bharatpur Police are in the spot and further investigation is going on.

Further reports awaited.