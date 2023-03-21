Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Sex racket busted in Balasore, 13 persons arrested

Acting on the allegations by the locals, police raided different locations of the town and busted sex racket, said sources adding that the arrested persons will be forwarded to the court. 

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
sex racket busted
Representational image

Balasore: Balasore Police today busted sex racket by conducting raids in multiple places. Cops also arrested 13 persons for their involvement in the flesh trade.

Acting on the allegations by the locals, police raided different locations of the town and busted sex racket in Meghadambaru, Basta and Singla areas of the district, said sources adding that the arrested persons will be forwarded to the court.

Take a look

Rain in Odisha, orange warning issued for 12 districts

8 civilians, 3 jawans killed during police-Maoist encounters in 2022…

The arrested persons include two Bangladeshi women and a kingpin from West Bengal, said the sources.

It is a developing news. Stay tuned for more details.

Subadh Nayak 8637 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

WATCH: CM Mamata Banerjee reaches Odisha

State

Loot in Bhubaneswar, gold chain snatched off at 3:30am

State

Post-mortem report says the popular DJ Azex died of asphyxiation

State

Couple abandons 8-year-old son in Balasore of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7