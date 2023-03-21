Sex racket busted in Balasore, 13 persons arrested

Balasore: Balasore Police today busted sex racket by conducting raids in multiple places. Cops also arrested 13 persons for their involvement in the flesh trade.

Acting on the allegations by the locals, police raided different locations of the town and busted sex racket in Meghadambaru, Basta and Singla areas of the district, said sources adding that the arrested persons will be forwarded to the court.

The arrested persons include two Bangladeshi women and a kingpin from West Bengal, said the sources.

It is a developing news. Stay tuned for more details.