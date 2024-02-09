Sex determination in Cuttack: Doctor arrested along with wife and 3 middlemen

Cuttack: Manglabag Police Station in Cuttack today arrested a doctor along with his wife and three middlemen for their involvement in the sex determination case.

The arrested doctor has been identified as Punyashlok Das o from Friends Colony area of ​​Cuttack and his wife Bismita Das. The other three accused are Bibhuti Sahu of Dhenkanal district, Devendra Kumar Behera of Jagatsinghpur district and Saumayarjan Prusti of Purighat area of Cuttack.

Another accused of the incident is Mahendra Kumar, an employee of Shree Diagnostics is on the run. Efforts are on to nab him, informed sources.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Health and Family Welfare Department conducted the raid in a clinic in Friends Colony area of Cuttack city earlier today. Different machines and equipments including ultrasound machine were seized from the spot. Besides, 40 thousand rupees cash was also seized.

During interrogation, the Doctor claimed that the woman on whom the sex determination was being done was his relative and the ultrasound machine, which was portable, was dysfunctional. However, after examination by the health officials the machine was working and the medico was carrying out the illegal activities since long, said sources adding that several allegations were leveled against him.

On September 13, 2023 the Health and Family Welfare Department also conducted raid on a clinic run in Badambadi area of Cuttack city. Several number of equipment that help in gender determination of fetus were also seized during the raid.