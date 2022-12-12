Severed tiger head seized in Sambalpur, 2 arrested

Sambalpur: Forest officials reportedly seized a severed tiger head in Odisha’s Sambalpur district today and arrested two persons.

A team of forest officials conducted a raid based on a reliable source about the smuggling of tiger skin and seized a severed head of a tiger and arrested two persons for their involvement in the case.

Four other accused persons managed to flee from the spot and avoided arrest, informed sources adding that a manhunt has been launched to trace and nab them.

The accused persons had allegedly killed the tiger at the Saradhapur forest under the Rairakhol Forest Division.