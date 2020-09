Angul: In yet another horrendous crime, a severed head of a new-born baby was found near New-Era Public school in College road of Angul district today.

The head whose gender is yet to be ascertained was found lying on the roadside. The severed head has baffled the locals and they immediately alerted the Angul police.

Later, acting on information police rushed to the spot and have started the investigation.

Further details awaited.