Bhubaneswar: The severe heat wave continued to sweep several parts of Odisha as mercury crossed the 40-degree mark in as many as 13 places in the State on Saturday.

Titlagarh became the hottest place in the state recording 45.5 degree Celsius, the Meteorological Centre said. Bhawanpatna recorded the maximum temperature of 44.2 degree Celsius, the second hottest place in the state.

While Talcher sizzled at 43.8 degrees Celsius, Balangir recorded 43. 5 degree Celsius, Malkangiri 43 degrees Celsius, Sambalpur 42.6 degrees Celsius, Boudh 42.5 degrees Celsius.

Jharsuguda and Hirakud hovered at 42.2 degree Celsius each while, Paralakemundi recorded 42 degree Celsius, Phulbani 41.4 degree Celsius and Angul degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 35.4 degree Celsius each.

The meteorological centre said, the maximum day temperature is likely to rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius over the districts of during next 48 hours and no large change thereafter while it will be 40 degree Celsius or more in some areas of Interior Odisha.