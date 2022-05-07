Severe Cyclonic Storm predicted by Met Dept on 9th & 10th May in its latest bulletin

Bhubaneswar: Deep Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal & it’s likely intensification into a cyclonic storm in the morning of 8th May, 2022, reads the latest special bulletin by the MeT Department.

As per latest reports, the Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea moved northwestwards with a speed of 20 kmph, concentrated into a deep depression and lay centered at 1730 hours IST of today, the 07th May, over southeast Bay of Bengal near latitude 10.2°N and longitude 90.5°E, about 280 km west-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 290 km southwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 1140 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1180 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha).

It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over southeast Bay of Bengal in the morning of 8th May and into a severe cyclonic storm over east central Bay of Bengal by 8th May evening. It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards till 10th May evening and reach West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

Rainfall Forecast and Warnings

10thMay: Light to moderate rainfall very likely to commence from 10th May evening at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha and Heavy Rainfall (7 -11cm)is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri.

11thMay: Light to moderate rainfall very likely at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha and Heavy Rainfall (7-11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack.

Wind warning

Gale wind is likely to prevail, speed reaching 105-115 kmph gusting to 125 kmph over central parts of Bay of Bengal on 9th May, speed reaching 95-105 kmph gusting to 115 kmph around the system center over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal on 10th May, speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph over northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal on 11th May and speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over northwest Bay of Bengal on 12th May. 2 Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off Odisha coast on 11th and 12th May,2022.

Sea condition is likely to become high to very high over central parts of Bay of Bengal on 9th May , become high to very high over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest and Eastcentral Bay of Bengal on 10th May, become high to very high over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal on 11th May and become high to very high over Northwest Bay of Bengal on 12th May.

Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea area over central parts of Bay of Bengal on 9th& 10th May and over Northwest Bay of Bengal on 10th to 12 th May. Fishermen whoever out at sea are advised to return to coast by morning of 10th May 2022 and advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast from 11th May to till further notice.