Severe Cold Wave To Continue In Odisha As Met Issues Orange, Yellow Warnings For Next 4 Days

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here on Monday issued Orange and Yellow warnings for the next four days for different districts of the State as it predicted that the cold wave conditions would continue further.

According to the weatherman, the severe cold wave condition will prevail in different parts of Odisha from February 2 to February 5.

Here are the warnings as issued by the Regional Meteorological Department:

Day-1 (Valid upto 0830 Hrs IST of 02.02.2021):

Orange Warning: Cold wave condition at a few places with isolated severe cold wave condition very likely to prevail over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Kandhamal, Balangir and Mayurbhanj.

Impact & Action Suggested: An increase in likelihood of various illnesses due to prolonged exposure to cold. Stay indoor during night & early morning and use multiple clothes to avoid exposure to cold. Livestock may be affected due to prolonged exposure to cold. Do arrangements to keep livestock in shaded/indoor area.

Yellow Warning: Isolated Cold wave condition very likely to prevail over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nayagarh and Khurda.

Impact & Action Suggested: Cold is tolerable but mild health concern for elderly and infant people. Stay indoor during night & early morning and use multiple clothes to avoid exposure to cold. Livestock may be affected due to prolonged exposure to cold. Do arrangements to keep livestock in shaded/indoor area.

Day-2 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 02.02.2021 to 0830 Hrs IST of 03.02.2021):

Orange Warning: Cold wave condition at a few places with isolated severe cold wave condition very likely to prevail over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Kandhamal, Balangir and Mayurbhanj.

Impact & Action Suggested: An increase in likelihood of various illnesses due to prolonged exposure to cold. Stay indoor during night & early morning and use multiple clothes to avoid exposure to cold. Livestock may be affected due to prolonged exposure to cold. Do arrangements to keep livestock in shaded/indoor area.

Yellow Warning: Isolated Cold wave condition very likely to prevail over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nayagarh and Khurda.

Impact & Action Suggested: Cold is tolerable but mild health concern for elderly and infant people. Stay indoor during night & early morning and use multiple clothes to avoid exposure to cold. Livestock may be affected due to prolonged exposure to cold. Do arrangements to keep livestock in shaded/indoor area.

Day-3 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 03.02.2021 to 0830 Hrs IST of 04.02.2021)

Yellow Warning: Isolated Cold wave condition very likely to prevail over the districts of Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh and Kandhamal

Impact & Action Suggested: Cold is tolerable but mild health concern for elderly and infant people. Stay indoor during night & early morning and use multiple clothes to avoid exposure to cold. Livestock may be affected due to prolonged exposure to cold. Do arrangements to keep livestock in shaded/indoor area

Day-4 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 04.02.2021to 0830 Hrs IST of 05.02.2021)

Yellow Warning: Isolated Cold wave condition very likely to prevail over the districts of Jharsuguda Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar & Mayurbhanj.

Impact & Action Suggested: Cold is tolerable but mild health concern for elderly and infant people. Stay indoor during night & early morning and use multiple clothes to avoid exposure to cold. Livestock may be affected due to prolonged exposure to cold. Do arrangements to keep livestock in shaded/indoor area.