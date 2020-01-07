cold

Severe Cold In Odisha, Further Dip In Temperature Along With Rains Predicted

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Severe cold wave like conditions is predicted till the next 24 hours in Angul, Boudh, Sonepur and Deogarh districts.

Dense fog will be experienced in Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Sonepur. In a few other places there will be a thick blanket of smog which will affect visibility on the roads.

From the 8th of Jan there might be a slight change in temperature along with a slight drizzle or rains at a few isolated places.

Such weather conditions shall continue till the 11th of Jan according to the prediction of the Regional Meteorological Department.

A light drizzle or rainfall is likely on the 8th and 9th of Jan in Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Angul and Keonjhar districts.

Rains is predicted on the 11th and 12th Jan in most parts of Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam, balasore, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Raygada districts.

According to weather expert Surendranath Pashupal there wave will be cold like conditions  from Gopalpur to Jharsuguda. There might be a sharp fall in temperatures at midnight along this line today.

Southern regions in Odisha might experience a slight rise in temperature by 1-2 degrees.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Daringbadi at 7 degrees celsius. Sonepur recorded a minimum of 7.5, Angul recorded 8 and Sambalpur recorded 8.5 degrees respectively. In most of the other districts the temperature was more than 10 degrees.

