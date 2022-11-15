Severe cold experienced in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Karanjia: Severe cold has been experienced in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Monday. A cold wave has been experienced in most places in the district.

The minimum temperature in various places of Mayurbhanj has been recorded at 10 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in Simlipal National Park has shown a major decline. Places like Kamuda and Naana have recorded temperatures of less than 10 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog has been experienced in various parts of the district.

it is noteworthy that, the night time temperature has shown a gradual drop in various places across Odisha.

According to the regional MeT department situated here in Bhubaneswar, due to the cold wave the night temperature will drop further in the next 3 days.

There is no possibility of any significant change in the night temperature for the next 4 to 5 days said the MeT department.

The MeT further added while the temperature is likely to be 2 to 3 degrees below normal in many parts of the state.