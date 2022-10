Deadly accident near Jharpada, one critically injured

Bhubaneswar: A terrible accident occurred early in the morning today when a car hit an auto near the Jharpada overbridge.

According to reports, a silver car of Hyundai company hit an auto rickshaw.

As a result of this accident, one person has sustained severe injuries and is now in a critical condition.

The said person was rushed to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar in critical condition where he is presently undergoinig treatment.

Further details regarding the case are awaited.