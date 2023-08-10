Several trains cancelled, many diverted; Check details

Bhubaneswar: Services of several trains will be affected temporarily in Nergundi-Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Railway section, informed the East Coast Railway (ECoR).

The ECoR said that the Modernisation work of Auto-Signalling will increase the line capacity to a great extent as more trains can be run within the same route using the existing track. However, few trains will be affected in Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Nergundi Railway Section.

Cancellation of Trains from 12th to 14th August from both directions:

18413/18414 Paradeep-Puri-Paradeep Express. 08413/08414 Talcher-Puri-Talcher Passenger Special. 08411/08412 Balasore-Bhubaneswar-Balasore Passenger Special. 08415/08416 Jaleswar-Puri-Jaleswar Passenger Special. 08555/08556 Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town-Bhadrak Passenger Special. 08445/08446 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger Special. 08407/08408 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger Special. 08453/08454 Bhadrak-Cuttack-Bhadrak Passenger Special.

Cancellation of Trains on other dates in August:

02837 Santragachhi-Puri Express from Santragachhi on 11.08.2023. 02838 Puri-Santragachhi Express from Puri on 12.08.2023. 22810 Visakhapatnam-Paradeep Express from Visakhapatnam on 13.08.2023. 08011 Bhanjapur (Baripada)-Puri Special from Bhanjapur on 13.08.2023. 08012 Puri- Bhanjapur Special from Puri on 11th & 13th August 2023.

Partial Cancellation of Trains:

08534/08533 Palasa-Cuttack-Palasa Passenger Special will remain cancelled between Bhubaneswar New and Cuttack from both the directions from 12.08.2023 to 14.08.2023. 08422/08421 Gunupur-Cuttack-Gunupur Passenger Special will remain cancelled between Bhubaneswar New and Cuttack from both the directions from 12.08.2023 to 14.08.2023. 12073/12074 Howrah-Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from both the directions will remain cancelled between Kharagpur & Howrah on 13.08.2023.

Diversion of Trains via Naraj Marthapur bypassing Cuttack and providing stoppage at Naraj Marthapur/Kapilas Road Station: