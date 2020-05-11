Several parts of Odisha likely to receive light to moderate rain

Several parts of Odisha likely to receive light to moderate rain

Bhubaneswar: The regional Meteorological Centre here on Monday informed that several parts of the State will receive light to moderate rainfall today.

The weatherman forecasted that thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to continue at one or two places over the district of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Koraput and Raygada between 2.30 PM and 5.30 PM.

People of the said districts have been advised to stay indoor during these period of time.