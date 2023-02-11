Several injured as Pilgrimage bus hits truck in Bhadrak, 2 critical

Bhadrak: As many as 10 passengers were injured as a pilgrimage bus hit a truck standing by the roadside near Goragadia in Bhadrak district. Two passengers were critically injured in this accident.

According to sources, the bus, traveling from Kolkata towards Puri, hit a truck from behind on NH-16. The pilgrims were coming to Puri for Lord Jagannath’s darshan.

All the injured passengers have been rushed to the Bhadrak hospital in an ambulance by fire brigade. Some of them has been treated and has returned to their homes.

The driver and helper of the bus have absconded following the accident.