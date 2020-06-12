Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has given promotion to several employees of the State. According to the notifications issued by the Home Department of the State government two OPS(SB) Officers in the rank of Additional SP OPS Anil Kumar Patra and OPS Rajkishore Dora have been promoted to the Grade of OPS(S) to the rank of SP.

The following OPS (SB) officers that is in the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police are promoted to the Grade of OPS (S) that is to the rank of Superintendent of Police (Super time scale) of the O.P.S cadre.

Likewise, nine Reserve Inspector of Police and seven Subedars are promoted to the Grade of OAPS, Group-A (Junior Branch) that is Assistant Commandant.

Bhagaban Sahoo, Inspector, Finger Print Bureau is promoted to the rank of Dy. SP Finger Print Bureau.

Two OPS(S) Officers in the rank of SP are Promoted to the Grade of OPS (SAG) to the rank of SP(SAG). They are Tushar Ranjan Patnaik OPS(S) and Ashok Kumar Sahu OPS(S).

Promotion of Rabinarayan Sahoo No-1, Senior Private Secretary of Home Department Cadre is promoted to the Grade of Principal Private Secretary.

The following nine officers of OSS cadre are allowed to retire from government services with effect from 30.06.2020 on attaining the age of superannuation.