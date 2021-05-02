Several Districts In Odisha To Experience Thunderstorms, See Details

Bhubaneswar: Rain and thunderstorm is likely to occur at one or two places over 16 districts of Odisha as per the midday weather bulletin issued on Sunday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of: Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabrangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Nayagarh and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of: Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabrangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Nayagarh.

Maximum temperature (Day temperature) very likely to gradually fall by 2-3 degree Celsius during next 3-4 days over the districts of Odisha.