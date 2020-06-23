Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar-based Meteorological Centre today informed that thunderstorm and light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur in 12 different districts of the State.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Baragarh, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Gajapati, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Boudh between 1.30 pm and 4.30 pm,” said the weather man in its latest bulletin.