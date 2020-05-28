Thudnerstorm-rain-lightning-6

Seven Odisha districts to witness thunderstorm with lightning

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar-based Meteorological Centre today informed that thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with rain most likely to occur in seven different districts of the State.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to occur to at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore between 12.45 PM and 14.45 PM,”said the regional Meteorological  centre.

