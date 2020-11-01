Aahaar centres to reopen in Bhubaneswar from tomorrow
File Pic

Seven more Aahaar centres to reopen in Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Aahaar centres in Bhubaneswar to reopen from tomorrow, informed the State government on Sunday. According to reports, as many as seven more Aahaar centres to start re-functioning in the State capital city from tomorrow.

Earlier, five Aahaar centres near different hospitals had started functioning.

It is worthwhile to mention here that cooked hot meals (steamed rice and dalma) is being provided to the poor and needy people at the cost of Rs 5 at the Aahaar centres. However, the services were suspended due to COVID outbreak.

