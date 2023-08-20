Seven month old girl dies due to snake bite in Jajpur district of Odisha

Anandpur: In a recent incident, a seven month old girl was bit by a venomous snake. The incident took place during the late night hours when the toddler was sleeping with her mother.

The toddler and her mother have been identified as residents of Gopapur village under the limits of Tamaka Police station in Jajpur district. The father of the seven month old girl has been identified as Raghunath Lohar.

Reportedly, the woman woke up to the cries of the toddler and saw the venomous snake biting onto the girl’s lip. She was immediately taken to a medical center in Anandpur where the doctors declared her dead.