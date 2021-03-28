Sevayat Of Jagannath Temple In Odisha Injured As An Idol Falls On Him

jagannath temple servitor
Puri: A Sevayat of the famous Jagannath Temple in Puri of Odisha has been injured after an idol allegedly fell on him inside the temple premises.

According to reports, the servitor sustained injuries after parts of an idol in Ugra Nrushingha temple located near the Western Gates (Paschima Dwara) of the Srimandir fell on him.

The sevayat has been identified as Kunu Mahapatra.

The sevayat has been rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH), further details are awaited.

