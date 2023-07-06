Sevayat injured during Bahuda yatra in Puri dies

Puri: The sevayat Nakula Bhoi, who had sustained injuries in the mishap has died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports on Thursday.

As many as six people were injured after Taladhwaja chariot’s rope snapped near the Market Chhak, there was one Bhoi servitor among the six injured.

It is worth mentioning that the sevayat was immediately rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

But since his condition deteriorated there he was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar and admitted to the ICU (Intensive care unit) where he breathed his last today.

Detailed reports are awaited in this matter.