Sevayat attacked in Puri of Odisha, critical

Puri: In a shocking incident, sevayat was attacked in Puri district of Odisha on Wednesday, said reliable reports. He was the sevayat of Rebesa Math.

The sevayat was attacked in Puri’s Markandeshwar Sahi were attacked by a group of miscreants. A priest of the monastery was severely injured in the attack.

The injured sevayat has been identified as Lakshmidhar Dash. He has been living in the monastery with his family for 30 years.

The family runs on the money they earn from worshiping the lord. Less than two days ago, a babaji came to the monastery and forced him to leave the monastery and assaulted him. The sevyat Lakshmidhar has been admitted to Puri Sadar hospital for treatment.

A police case has been lodged, an investigation is underway in this regard.