Setting Example! Retired Army Officer Builds House For Elderly Poor Couple With His Pension Money In Odisha
Jharsuguda: A retired army officer in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district has set an example for others by extending his helping hand to an elderly poor couple by constructing a house for them.
The retired army officer, who has been identified as Rajendra Digal, reportedly spent around Rs 1.5 lakh of his pension money to construct a house for one Jogeshwar and his wife, who live in MCL Colony of Bandhabahal area of Jharsuguda district.
According to reports, Jogeshwar was deprived of getting a house under the house schemes of the governments as he did not have the land patta following which he and his wife were living in a mud-walled house covered with Polythene Sheet.
Jogeshwar and his wife are reportedly getting only Rs 500 old-age pension and nine kgs of rice from the government. However, Rajendra constructed house for them after knowing about their lives.
Jogeshwar used to earn his livelihood by selling ice-cream but his business has been affected due to Covid pandemic.
Rajendra is also planning to help Jogeshwari to get a source of income.
Meanwhile, Rajendra’s act of a Good Samaritan has not only been appreciated by the locals of the area, but also by his family members including his wife Sujat Digal.