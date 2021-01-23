Setting Example! Odisha IAS Officers Adopts Government Schools For Development

Bhubaneswar: Setting an example for others, three senior IAS officers joined the ‘Mo School’ campaign of Odisha government and adopted three schools, two in Jajpur district and one in Dhenkanal district, for their development.

Kendrapara District Collector Amrit Ruturaj has reportedly adopted the Jajpur Zilla School while Energy Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal has adopted Braja Sunder High School at Sayedpur in Jajpur district for their development.

The authorities of both the schools welcomed the decision of the bureaucrats and expected that these institutions would develop immensely in coming days and set examples for others.

Likewise, Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Roopa Roshan Sahoo has committed to adopt Brajnath Badjena High School in Dhenkanal under the ‘Mo School’ initiative.

The IAS officer had visited the school on several occasions while she was the collector of the district.

It is to be noted here that these IAS officers had studied in the schools which they have adopted for the development.