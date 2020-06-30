Inmates convert portion of Odisha’s Nayagarh Sub-Jail into vegetable garden
Pic Credit: ANI

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nayagarh: Inmates of Odisha’s Nayagarh Sub-Jail have reportedly converted portion of the compound of the jail into a vegetable garden.

The inmates of the jail, under the guidance of Jail Superintendent Umesh Chandra Balbantaray, worked during their leisure time and covered the portion of the sub-jail into a vegetable garden.

While speaking about the initiative, Balbantaray sadi,”Once a person is convicted he’s psychologically affected. If they’re engaged at jail garden, they’ll get some incentive.”

“That incentive will be deposited in their savings account in the local post office. Their family members will be benefited through this account. After the convicts are released, they will be at a stage where they will be capable to work or earn,” he added.

