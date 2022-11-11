Seshadev Kisan, the young scientist & pride of Odisha, marries

Bhubaneswar: Seshadev Kisan aka Sesha of Natideula village of Sambalpur district, who made headlines by becoming a young scientist in Germany, has tied the nuptial knot.

Seshadev Kisan married Jayasri Jena of the Baliapatna area in Balasore district at the Redhakhol Court as per the government rules. They married in the presence of Advocate Parikshit Das, Redhakhol Tehesildar Debasish Patra and their relatives.

The young scientist informed that the couple would tie the nuptial knot at a Redhakhol-based kalyan mandap as per the Vedic rituals on November 22.

It is to be noted here that fighting against all the personal hardships including the death of his parents and external obstacles, Seshadev did not give up his studies.

In order to look after his family and meet his educational expenses, Seshadev had to work as a daily labourer during vacation. At a time he had to graze cattle for the same. But all these never had any impact on him, who always dreamt of doing something great in his life. He continued his studies and finally set an example for everyone by obtaining a position at the prestigious Georg-August University in Göttingen, Germany.