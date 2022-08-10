Odisha: Servitors Conflict In Lingaraj Temple, No Prayer Or Prasad Since 2 Days

Bhubaneswar: There has been a conflict between two sets of servitors of Lingaraj temple since yesterday, said reliable sources.

The two conflicting groups are Puja Pandas and Badu nijoga.

Daily rituals have not been performed nor has prasad been cooked for Lord Lingaraj the ruling deity of Bhubaneswar.

The conflict allegedly arose due to the ‘Paita Lagi’ ritual and relating to this the puja has been stopped. The said disagreement is yet to be resolved.

The matter has been brought under the notice of Odisha Hindu Religious Endowment Commission for being heard.