Puri: One of the servitor of Puri Shree Jagannath Temple tested positive for COVID19, informed Puri district administration on Tuesday.

According to the district administration, COVID19 test of a total of 1143 servitors was conducted yesterday as per the order of the Supreme Court. Every one of them tested negative for the deadly virus except the lone sevayat.

Sources said that the servitor who tested positive for coronavirus has been admitted at COVID hospital. Besides, contact tracing is being done.

The district administration is said to have contained the locality of the Servitor to contain spread the COVID.

The world famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is underway as per the guidelines of the apex court of the country which which gave its green signal for the annual car festival yesterday.