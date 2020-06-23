coronavirus in Bhubaneswar
Image Credit: IANS

Servitor of Puri Srimandir Tests COVID Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: One of the servitor of Puri Shree Jagannath Temple tested positive for COVID19, informed Puri district administration on Tuesday.

According to the district administration, COVID19 test of a total of 1143 servitors was conducted yesterday as per the order of the Supreme Court. Every one of them tested negative for the deadly virus except the lone sevayat.

Sources said that the servitor who tested positive for coronavirus has been admitted at COVID hospital. Besides, contact tracing is being done.

The district administration is said to have contained the locality of the Servitor to contain spread the COVID.

The world famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath  is underway as per the guidelines of the apex court of the country which which gave its green signal for the annual car festival yesterday.

You might also like
State

167 COVID19 Positive Cases In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 5470

State

Petrol Diesel Prices Rise For The 17th Consecutive Day In Odisha, Find Details Here

State

Gold price comes down; Check details

State

Puri Rath Yatra 2020 underway amid religious fervour

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.