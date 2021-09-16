Services of these trains running through ECoR extended: Check list here
Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways have decided to extend the services of two pairs of Special Trains running through ECoR jurisdiction till further advice and extend the services of 10 pairs of Special trains as per the following, informed Railways on Thursday.
Services of these special trains extended till further advice:
- Services of 08087/08088 Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah AC Special from Howrah on every Tuesday has been extended to run till further advice with effect from 4th January’2022 and from Yesvantpur on every Thursday will run till further advice with effect from 06.01.2022.
- Services of 08089/08090 Howrah-Tirupati-Howrah AC Special from Howrah on every Saturday has been extended to run till further advice with effect from 11th September 2021 and from Tirupati on every Sunday will run till further advice with effect from 12th September 2021.
Services of these special trains extended up to December end:
- 02835/02836 Hatia-Yesvantpur-Hatia Special train from Hatia will run up to 28th December’2021 and from Yesvantpur will run up to 30th December’2021.
- 08117/08118 Howrah-Mysore-Howrah Special from Howrah will run up to 31st December’2021 and from Mysore will run up to 2nd January’2022.
- 08645/08646 Howrah-Hyderabad-Howrah Special train from Howrah will run up to 31st December’2021 and from Hyderabad will run up to 2nd January’2022.
- 02873/02874 Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah Special train from Howrah will run up to 31st December’2021 and from Yesvantpur will run up to 2nd January’2022.
- 08047/08048 Howrah-Vasco da gama-Howrah Special train from Howrah will run up to 30th December’2021 and from Vasco da gama will run up to 2nd January’2022.
- 02867/02868 Howrah-Pondichery-Howrah Special train from Howrah will run up to 26th December’2021 and from Pondichery will run up to 29th December’2021.
- 02837/02838 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Special from Howrah will run up to 31st December’2021 and from Puri will run up to 1st January’2022.
- 02877/02878 Howrah-Ernakulam-Howrah Special train from Howrah will run up to 25th December’2021 and from Ernakulam will run up to 27th December’2021.
- 02449/02450 Shalimar-Secunderabad-Shalimar Special train from Shalimar will run up to 29th December’2021 and from Secunderabad will run up to 31st December’2021.
- 08637/08638 Hatia-Bangalore Cant-Hatia Special train from Hatia will run up to 25th December’2021 and from Bangalore Cant will run up to 28th December’2021.