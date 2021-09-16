Services of these trains running through ECoR extended: Check list here

Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways have decided to extend the services of two pairs of Special Trains running through ECoR jurisdiction till further advice and extend the services of 10 pairs of Special trains as per the following, informed Railways on Thursday.

Services of these special trains extended till further advice:

Services of 08087/08088 Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah AC Special from Howrah on every Tuesday has been extended to run till further advice with effect from 4th January’2022 and from Yesvantpur on every Thursday will run till further advice with effect from 06.01.2022. Services of 08089/08090 Howrah-Tirupati-Howrah AC Special from Howrah on every Saturday has been extended to run till further advice with effect from 11th September 2021 and from Tirupati on every Sunday will run till further advice with effect from 12th September 2021.

Services of these special trains extended up to December end: