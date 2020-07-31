Services Of These Trains Extended Up To August 12; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway has decided to extend the service of Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Special Train (02861/02862) up to August 12, 2020.

This train will leave from Rourkela at 5.10 AM and from Bhubaneswar at 14. 10 PM from August 3 to 12 except Saturdays and Sundays.

This train will have stoppages at Rajgangpur, Bamara, Jharsuguda, Rengali, Sambalpur City, Rairakhol, Boinda, Angul, Talcher Road, Dhenkanal and Naraj Marthapur between Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.

Apart from this, services of other two Intra-State Special Trains have also been extended to run up to August 12, 2020 as per the following:

Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Special (08493/08494)

From Bhubaneswar at 6.30 AM and from Balangir at 14. 45 PM from August 1 to August 12, 2020 except Saturdays and Sundays (5 days in the week).

Stoppages: Mancheswar, Naraj Marthapur, Dhenkanal, Meramandali, Talcher Road, Angul,Boinda, Bamur, Rairakhol, Sambalpur, Hirakud, Bargarh Road, Barpali and Loisingha between Bhubaneswar and Bolangir from both the directions.

Bhubaneswar-Koraput-Bhubaneswar Special Via Cuttack-Angul, Sambalpur-Titlagarh-Rayagada (08447/08448)

From Bhubaneswar at 6.30 PM on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays and from Koraput at 5.30 hrs on Tuesdays, Thursdays & Sundays (3 Days in the week).

Stoppages: Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Meramandali, Talcher Road, Angul, Boinda, Rairakhol,Sambalpur, Hirakud, Bargarh Road, Barapali, Dunguripali, Loisinga, Balangir,Badmal, Titilagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Theruvali, Rayagada, Tikiri, Laxmipur, Kakiriguma, Baiguda and Damanjodi between Bhubaneswar and Koraput from both the directions.

* Tickets will be available at Railway Reservation Counters and also IRCTC website.

* Only confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to board the train.

* Other special trains running from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar to Mumbai, Bhubaneswar to Howrah, etc., will continue to run as notified earlier.