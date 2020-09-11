Balasore: At least two persons were critically injured following a series of accidents in Odisha’s Balasore district today.

As per reports, a dumper which was travelling from Kuruda towards Balasore at a very high speed collided with a car and then hit a truck on a over-bridge near Tamulia of the district.

Two persons traveling on their bike also hit the truck from behind as soon as it had a head-on collision with the dumper. The bikers sustained severe injuries while their two wheeler caught fire following the mishap.

The injured were admitted to Balasore district headquarters’ hospital for treatment.

On being informed, the local police arrived at the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The cops also seized the dumper which caused the series of accidents.

Police also started a search operation to trace and nab the driver of the dumper who absconded soon after the road accident.