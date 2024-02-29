Series loot in Bhubaneswar apartment, Commissionerate police arrests 9 people

Bhubaneswar: Series loot in Bhubaneswar apartment, Commissionerate police arrests nine people gang, said reliable reports on Thursday.

Reports say that, a gang of apartment robbers have been arrested in the capital. The Commissionerate Police has arrested as many as nine people. They used to loot between 1 am and 3 am.

The Commissionerate police formed three teams to nab these miscreants. Among those arrested is veteran criminal Bulu Patra. Further it is worth mentioning that, the gang was active in Odisha and outside Odisha.

Further it is worth mentioning, a lot of gold jewelry was seized. Four motorbikes and cash of three lakh 20 thousand rupees have been seized from the accused. Commissionerate Police will remand the accused for further questioning, said reports.

On December 18, In a major success for the Commissionerate police, two apartment looters in Bhubaneswar have been arrested on Thursday.

According to reliable reports, a special squad of Commissionerate Police has arrested two members of the ‘apartment looters gang’.

The police has further seized gold ornaments and cash from their possession. It is worth mentioning that the members of the gang had reportedly looted cash and other valuable items from 12 flats of five apartments under Chandaka, Infocity, Bharatpur and Mancheswar police limits.