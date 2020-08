Khordha: In a recent development, two persons have been arrested in series bomb attacks at Daleiput in Khordha district.

Two Unidentified miscreants hurled a bomb at a house in Daleiput village under Khordha Sadar police station at late night on thursday in presence of police personnel.

The incident took place at one Hrudananda Swain’s house in Daleiput village in Khordha district. No one was injured in the incident.