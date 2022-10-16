Series accident in Bhubaneswar: car crashes into 4 vehicles in Pahala

Series accident in Bhubaneswar
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a car crashed into four other vehicles resulting in a series of accidents in Pahala area under Pahala Police station limits on the outskirts of the capital city of Odisha on Sunday.

As per reports, the series of accidents took place due to a drunk driver. The car, that was driven by a person in an inebriated state crashed into two other cars and two bikes in Pahala area a few minutes back. One of the car is said to be the vehicle of a media house.

After getting information Police personnel of the Pahala Police station and sent the injured driver to hospital.

The identity of the car driver who was responsible for the series accident is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

Details of the case is awaited.

