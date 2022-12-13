Series accident at Jagatpur: Truck Driver arrested

Cuttack: The main accused driver involved in the scary accident that took place near Khaira bridge in Jagatpur, Cuttack has been arrested.

The Jagatpur police have arrested and have court forwarded him . A case has been registered under Sec 279, 337, 338 and 304 A.

Worth mentioning, On Saturday evening, the driver of the truck lost its balance and jumped to the wrong side of the road ramming a fruit stall and killing one person and leaving six others injured.

The deceased has been identified as fruits vendor Subash Sahoo. The speeding truck also ran over a car and five bikes near the bridge in Jagatpur.

The locals rescued the injured persons and admitted them to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack for medical aid.