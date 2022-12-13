Series accident at Jagatpur: Truck Driver arrested

The Jagatpur police have arrested and have court forwarded him . A case has been registered under Sec 279, 337, 338 and 304 A.

State
By Abhilasha 0

Cuttack: The main accused driver involved in the scary accident that took place near Khaira bridge in Jagatpur, Cuttack has been arrested.

The Jagatpur police have arrested and have court forwarded him . A case has been registered under Sec 279, 337, 338 and 304 A.

Related News

Couple killed in road accident in Daringbadi

Illegal Country liquor with pick up van seized in Banki

Medicine-laden mini truck rams into 4 pick-up vans in…

Cuttack Malgodam Murder Case: Sharp shooter arrested

Worth mentioning, On Saturday evening, the driver of the truck lost its balance and jumped to the wrong side of the road ramming a fruit stall and killing one person and leaving six others injured.

The deceased has been identified as fruits vendor Subash Sahoo. The speeding truck also ran over a car and five bikes near the bridge in Jagatpur.

The locals rescued the injured persons and admitted them to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack for medical aid.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.