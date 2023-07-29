Septic tank death Bhubaneswar, 2 labourers asphyxiated

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, two people died of asphyxiation inside a septic tank in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha said reports on Saturday.

According to reports, two persons had entered inside the septic tank and were unable to come back up. The incident took place at Sishupalgarh area in Raghunath Nagar lane number -2 of Bhubaneswar

The fire department ODRAF was immediately pressed into action. They rescued the two people from the tank and rushed them to the hospital.

Both of them however could not be revived. They succumbed in the hospital. Detailed report awaited in this matter.

The identity of both the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained.